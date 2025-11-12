"Botswana stands tall for peace, stability and inclusive development," says President Murmu in her National Assembly address

Gaborone [Botswana], November 12 : President Droupadi Murmu addressed Botswana's National Assembly on Wednesday, highlighting the nation's progress since independence and reaffirming India's enduring partnership in Botswana's development journey.

Speaking before the National Assembly, President Murmu said, "Since independence, the hard-working people of Botswana and the visionary leaders of Botswana have built a nation that stands tall for its commitment towards peace, stability, and inclusive development."

Emphasising India's close ties with Botswana, she added, "It has been an honour for India to have been an early partner in Botswana's nation-building journey. Our cooperation has expanded across many sectors education, health, technology, agriculture, defence, trade and investments."

Her address to the National Assembly came after delegation-level talks with the President of Botswana, Duma Boko at the President's Office in Gaborone, marking the first-ever Presidential visit from India to Botswana. The discussions focused on enhancing economic cooperation, strengthening bilateral relations, and expanding strategic partnerships across multiple sectors.

Reflecting on her engagements with President Boko, President Murmu said, "I am truly delighted to be in this beautiful country at the invitation of His Excellency, the President of Botswana. I thank President Boko as well as the Government and people of the Republic of Botswana for the warm welcome extended to me and my delegation, which includes our Minister of State V Somanna as well as two members of Parliament, P Vasava and D K Aruna."

She noted that her visit marked a key milestone in India-Botswana relations. "My visit marks an important milestone for our bilateral relations, as it is the first-ever Presidential visit from India to Botswana. It also assumes significance in view of the approaching 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between our two countries in 2026," she said.

Sharing details of her discussions, President Murmu added, "This morning, I had a very productive meeting with President Boko, followed by fruitful delegation-level talks. Our discussions covered the full range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest. We reaffirmed the deep and friendly ties between India and Botswana, founded on shared democratic values and mutual respect. We agreed to expand cooperation in key sectors, including trade and investment, agriculture, renewable energy, health, education, skill development, defence, and digital technology."

Highlighting the outcomes of the visit, she said, "We witnessed the signing of an important agreement which will help in providing easy access to good quality and affordable Indian medicines to the citizens of Botswana. I also conveyed to President Boko, India's decision to send essential ARV medicines as requested by the Government of Botswana."

President Murmu noted that India's private sector participation continues to play an important role in Botswana's economic development. "We are encouraged by the growing participation of Indian companies in Botswana's economic development, particularly in the diamond sector. We have also agreed to strengthen collaboration in sectors such as agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, education, skilling and capacity building," she said.

Reaffirming India's long-standing commitment to deepening ties with Africa, the President added, "I conveyed to President Boko, India's firm commitment to working closely with Botswana to further deepen our ties, as well as India's commitment to expanding its partnership with the African region, including within the framework of India-Africa Forum Summit."

She also expressed appreciation for Botswana's contribution to India's wildlife conservation efforts, saying, "It gives me special pleasure to note that Botswana is to reintroduce Cheetahs in India under 'Project Cheetah'. This is a unique wildlife conservation initiative of the Government of India, which aims to restore the Cheetah to India's ecosystems. I must thank President Boko and the people of Botswana for agreeing to send their Cheetahs to India. We will take good care of them!"

President Murmu's engagements in Botswana follow her state visit to Angola, which formed the first leg of her two-nation African tour undertaken at the invitation of Angolan President João Lourenco. Her visit to Angola reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening partnerships across Africa and the Global South.

During her stay in Luanda, President Murmu held discussions with President Lourenco at the Presidential Palace and participated in celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Angola's independence on November 11. She also addressed the Angolan Parliament and met members of the Indian community, opening new avenues of cooperation in healthcare, space technology, and digital public infrastructure.

Both nations expressed their intention to enhance collaboration through global initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, and the International Big Cat Alliance.

The two-nation tour marks the first-ever state visit by an Indian Head of State to both Angola and Botswana, underscoring India's deepening engagement with the African continent.

