BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
By IANS | Published: October 27, 2023 09:15 PM2023-10-27T21:15:37+5:302023-10-27T21:20:04+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 27 BPCL recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter of the current fiscal against a net loss of Rs 304 crore a year ago, owing to softer crude oil prices and low raw material costs.
The state-owned entity’s consolidated revenue however fell 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.17 lakh crore in the September quarter.
BPCL's standalone has recorded the highest ever half-yearly net profit of Rs 19,052 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 6,567 crore in the corresponding half-year of 2022-23.
