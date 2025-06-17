"Brand new chapter": Harish Consul on PM Modi's Canada visit to attend G7 Summit

Calgary [Canada], June 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Canada marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between the two countries. Harish Consul, Founder & CEO of Ocgrow Group of Companies, said that this visit will open a new chapter in Canada-India relations.

He described PM Modi's visit to Alberta, the fastest growing region in North America has been described as a "brand new chapter" in India-Canada relations.

"We think it's a brand new chapter in Canada-India relations. He's coming to Alberta. Alberta is the fastest-growing region in North America right now, so it has a lot of significance. You know, we know there's been a lot of history. It's been sensitive, but this is a brand new chapter. The story should be very positive," said Harish Consul, Founder & CEO of Ocgrow Group of Companies.

India-Canada relations have taken a significant hit due to a series of diplomatic disputes. The tensions began when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia. India has vehemently denied these allegations, calling them "unfounded and defamatory".

The Khalistan movement, which seeks to create a separate Sikh state, has been a contentious issue between India and Canada. India has expressed concerns over Canada's approach to Sikh separatist groups operating in Canada, particularly after the 1985 Air India bombing that killed 329 people.

Both countries have expelled each other's diplomats, with India expelling six Canadian diplomats and Canada doing the same to Indian diplomats.

Despite the tensions, people-to-people relations between India and Canada remain strong, with bilateral trade expanding by 57% between 2021 and 2022. Canada hosts a large number of Indian students, and tens of thousands of Indian tourists visit Canada every year.

Highlighting the potential for cross-sector collaboration, he added, "There's so much global trade and investment across the pollination between Canada and India and many, many sectors in finance and technology and AI and energy and agtech. You know, India is the 4th largest economy in the world now, fastest growing. Canada offers a lot of opportunity for that, so we're very excited."

Speaking about areas of cooperation amid previously strained relations, Consul remarked, "I think the relationship is a brand new leaf now. We need to ignore the past, and I think we need to look ahead, and it will start from PM Modi visiting us."

PM Modi's visit to Canada is notable, given the current diplomatic tensions between the two nations. His visit will help strengthen Canada-India relations, which have been strained in recent years. The visit provides an opportunity for both countries to explore economic collaborations and investments. The growing interest in Indian culture, including Bollywood, presents opportunities for cultural exchange and cooperation.

Discussing potential sectors for collaboration, he said, "The IT high-tech sector is huge. Alberta and Calgary in particular are the fastest-growing tech regions in North America right now, so we need AI engineers, software developers, machine learning, all kinds of agentic layers."

He also underlined growth opportunities in other industries. "The agtech industry, agriculture is a massive area of growth for India. The aerospace industry is growing very rapidly. Obviously, energy and the new energy AI data centres are rapidly expanding. I'll tell you, the film and movie production, Bollywood industry there's a huge potential here in Canada for that industry."

On trade ties, Consul said the India-Canada Free Trade Agreement (FTA) could gain momentum following the Prime Minister's visit. "Yes, I do. I absolutely do. I think, you know, Prime Minister Carney is a new leader. Yes, it's the same party, but he's got a business international background, and we're really focused on recognising. That's why Prime Minister Modi has been invited here to start those. We're having bilateral trade meetings on the side tomorrow, so it's a very exciting time."

When asked about expected trade numbers or targets, he stated, "So I can't comment on the specifics, of course that's between the two leaders but I can tell you the heart and minds are in the right place on both sides, and we absolutely are optimistic that we will reach an agreement."

Reflecting on the way forward in bilateral relations, Harish Consul emphasized the need to focus on future opportunities. "Definitely, I think we need to focus on the positive. So there's so much positive relationships ahead both business, investment, cultural ties. You know, the biggest exporter of India's students was in Canada the last several years. So we have a huge Indian population here. We're very proud to call Indian a home, and so I think we have to focus on the positive, and we ignore the past, and it's a new leaf," he stated.

His remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Canada ahead of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis on June 16-17. This will be PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the summit, highlighting India's expanding global role and adding further weight to the renewed focus on strengthening India-Canada ties.

The G7 Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada and the European Union (EU).

