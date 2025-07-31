BRAS claims responsibility for deadly attack on Pakistani army convoy in Zamuran

Balochistan [Pakistan] July 31 : The Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) has taken responsibility for multiple assaults on the Pakistani military and its supply convoys in the Zamuran area of Balochistan, leading to the deaths of at least five soldiers and injuries to several more.

As stated by BRAS spokesperson Baloch Khan, the group's operatives initially conducted a mission on the night of July 28 near Nawano, Zamuran, where they intercepted and destroyed supply trucks headed for military installations. The vehicles were set on fire, but the civilian drivers were reportedly released unharmed after receiving a warning.

The next day, BRAS fighters attacked a Pakistani army convoy of motorcycles and other vehicles in the same area. This assault, which utilised a remotely detonated improvised explosive device (IED) followed by automatic and heavy gunfire, resulted in the deaths of five soldiers, according to the group's statement.

BRAS further alleged that some local inhabitants were assisting the Pakistani military by transporting food and supplies, branding such actions as direct support of military operations. The group issued a serious warning to those participating, urging them to stop these activities immediately or face more severe repercussions in the future.

"Those who keep supplying the Pakistani military will bear the consequences. Our attacks will escalate if these actions do not cease," the BRAS statement declared.

BRAS is a coalition of three Baloch sub-nationalist organisations: a splinter faction of the Baloch Liberation Army (led by Bashirzeb Baloch, based in Afghanistan), the Balochistan Liberation Front, and the Baloch Republican Guards. The primary goal behind the establishment of BRAS is the belief that 'unifying and consolidating national strength is the only path forward to end Pakistani control of Balochistan.' The coalition was formed to carry out coordinated attacks against the Pakistani military, Chinese interests in Balochistan, and sites related to CPEC, as noted by the Centre for Strategic and Contemporary Research.

