"Brazil condemned Pakistan's cross-border terrorism, supported Operation Sindoor": Tejasvi Surya

Brasilia [Brazil], June 3 : BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who is a member of all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, said that Brazilian leaders during the meeting with the all-party parliamentary delegation, expressed clear support for India's counter-terrorism effort Operation Sindoor and condemned Pakistan's cross-border terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, Surya said that the delegation met the Brazilian Parliament President, the Acting Foreign Minister and the India-Brazil Friendship Group Members of Parliament. He said that Brazilian leaders assured the delegation that Brazil is India's all-weather "ally and friend" and termed it a successful visit to Brazil.

He said, "Today, we met Brazil's Acting Foreign Minister, Brazil Parliament President, meaning speaker equivalent, India-Brazil Friendship Group MPs. In all three meetings, Brazil has clearly expressed support for India. It has condemned Pakistan's cross-border terrorism and supported India's counter-terrorism Operation Sindoor. This is very big for India. Brazil is an essential voice in Latin America and this entire geography. "

"It is also a strategic partner of India in many groups, be it the G-20, G-4, BRICS, or India-led other global platforms like the International Solar Alliance, Global Alliance for Biofuels...In all three meetings, Brazil's top authority has supported India's stance against terrorism, has supported India's counter-terrorism measures. At the conclusion of every meeting, we were given assurance that Brazil is an all-weather ally and all-weather friend of India...This has been a very successful visit to Brazil. We received immense support for India from Guyana, Panama, and Colombia. This is something, the biggest takeaway for this delegation," he added.

The delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, includes Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum, reflecting India's vibrant and inclusive democratic character. The delegation comprises Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Tejasvi Surya, and former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

BJP MP Shashank Mani says, "We are here as a reflection of India-Brazil friendship. We told them that Operation Sindoor is important for India and the world. The people are receiving our message well... We believe that the way our multi-party delegation has come here, Brazil's similar delegation will visit India soon."

Speaking about the meeting with Brazilian leadership, former Ambassador of India to the US and BJP leader Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, "I think on the South American perspective, we have seen a lot of positivity, starting from Guyana, Panama. Brazil, we have had a traditional relationship with them and this morning we met the chief advisor of the president, who is a former defense minister as well as foreign minister and he underlined against any form of terrorism. And he also emphasized about Prime Minister Modi and President...equation. Then we also met the president of the Senate and we also had a meeting with the president of the House Foreign Affairs Committee."

"Both responded very positively on India-Brazil relationship, particularly on terrorism. They were very clear and there is an understanding across South America that terrorism as a policy instrument is a very dangerous aspect and therefore, it needs to be opposed and India is in a way doing, fulfilling the responsibility of the world. And I think after this, the next stop we have is Washington, DC, which will have its own challenges. The South American interaction has gone very well. This delegation had a very clear, out-focused message and led by Foreign Relations Committee Chair Mr. Shashi Tharoor," he added.

BJP MP Bhubaneswar Kalita said that the delegation had a fruitful meeting with the Brazilian leadership. He said that they will hold a meeting with Brazil's Vice President and expressed hope that the meeting would be fruitful.

said, "Parliamentary delegation, which is consisted of opposition as well as ruling party and particularly our delegation is led by an opposition leader, Shashi Tharoor. And we had today very useful and fruitful meetings with the leadership of the Brazilian government. We are also, we have already met the Secretary General of Foreign Affairs, who is looking after, who is the head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Government of Brazil and we had a very fruitful discussion with the parliamentarians and the president of the Senate. So, we had very good discussion and we could convey our message to them and which they fully accepted and they have shown their solidarity with us.

"And after this, of course, we are going to meet the Vice President and hopefully that meeting will also be very fruitful. And overall, our discussion and interaction with the leadership, the parliamentary leadership as well as the government leadership in these two days have been very fruitful and we could convey the sentiments of India and particularly the war against terror, the Pahalgam incident, which is an act of terror by Pakistan. The government of Brazil and the leadership of Brazil have some solidarity for against terror and on unequivocal terms and they have some solidarity with India," she added.

The delegation also held a meeting with India-Brazil Friendship Front President Nelsinho Trad. Shashi Tharoor said that he appreciates Trad's insightful understanding and strong endorsement of India's perspective on recent events. According to Tharoor, Trad said that they have an ally in him and his colleagues in Parliament in Brazil.

"Excellent & highly productive meeting with Senator Nelsinho Trad, President of the India-Brazil Friendship Front & President of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee. Deeply appreciate his insightful understanding & strong endorsement of India's perspective on recent events. Such solidarity strengthens the bonds between our democracies," Tharoor posted on X.

The delegation also met the Chief Advisor to Brazil's President, Celso Amorim. Sharing details regarding the meeting, Tharoor on X wrote, "Our day in Brasilia begins with a visit to the Presidential Palace, where we meet with my old friend the Diplomatic Advisor to the President, Ambassador Celso Amorim (Brazil's longest-serving Foreign Minister twice & Defence Minister once). A full &rewarding discussion followed."

The visit to Brazil is part of India's larger global outreach following the Pahalgam terror attack, aimed at conveying India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The delegation had earlier visited Panama, Guyana, and Colombia and will now travel to the United States to continue their diplomatic outreach.

