Brazil expresses concern over India-Pak tensions; rejects all forms of terrorism

Brasilia, May 9 The Government of Brazil, reiterating its stance on denouncing all forms of terrorism, expressed grave concern about the military actions in the Kashmir region following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The remarks came after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine high-value terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the dastardly April 22 terror attack, which left 26 innocent civilians dead.

“As expressed in the statement of April 23 regarding the attack in Kashmir on the previous day, the Government of Brazil reiterates its repudiation of all acts of terrorism. Brazil calls on the parties involved to exercise the utmost restraint in order to prevent an escalation of tensions,” Foreign Ministry of Brazil said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Brazilian nationals to refrain from non-essential travel to Kashmir and adjacent regions. Itamaraty is monitoring the situation of Brazilians in the area. There are no reports of Brazilian victims,” the statement added.

On Thursday, President Lula de Silva of Brazil called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing support and solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism and conveying condolences at the loss of lives in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India.

“PM Modi thanked President Lula for his condolences. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthen India- Brazil bilateral strategic partnership. PM conveyed his best wishes for Brazil’s successful Presidency of BRICS this year,”Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs posted on X.

Earlier condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack Brazil extended its support to India.

“The Government of Brazil has learned with consternation of the attack that occurred in Pahalgam, in the Kashmir region, on April 22, which caused a large number of fatalities and injuries. The Government of Brazil reiterates its repudiation of all acts of terrorism, offers its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, wishes the injured a full and swift recovery, and expresses its solidarity with the Government and the people of India,” the Foreign Ministry of Brazil said in a statement.

Hostilities between India and Pakistan intensified on Thursday after Pakistan's military attempted to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and some other locations with missiles and drones, all of which were neutralised by Indian armed forces.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, and the tri-services operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. The operation targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups responsible for the April 22 terror attack.

The Indian government said that it has exercised its right to respond to dastardly acts of terror emanating from the neighbouring nation. Operation Sindoor marks one of India's most assertive cross-border military responses since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

