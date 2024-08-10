Brazil plane crash: All 61 onboard confirmed dead, says airline

Brasilia [Brazil], August 10 : In a tragic plane crash, all 61 people people onboard were killed in Sao Paulo Friday afternoon, CNN reported citing a statement issued by airline Voepass.

"The company regrets to inform that all 61 people on board flight 2283 died at the scene," Voepass said in a statement, revising the death toll down from an initial assessment of 62 dead. There were 57 passengers and four crew members on board, the company said.

The dramatic video of the plane crash has been circulating online, showing how its wrecked fuselage caught fire.

Although it's unclear if any of the passengers held dual citizenship, airline personnel stated that every passenger had Brazilian documentation.

The ATR 72-500, a twin-engine turboprop plane, descended 17,000 feet in less than a minute, according to flight monitoring data, although the reason for this is yet unknown, CNN reported.

The flight, was en route to Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo state, from Cascavel in the Brazilian state of Parana.

It lost signal shortly after leaving Cascavel before 1:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. ET), according to Flightradar24 data.

Further, the flight began descending, losing altitude a minute before the crash.

The plane was at 17,000 feet until 1:21 p.m. local time, when it dropped approximately 250 feet in 10 seconds, the CNN report said.

The flight then saw an ascent of approximately 400 feet in about eight seconds. After eight seconds, it lost just under 2,000 feet. Then, in approximately one minute, the flight began rapidly descending - losing roughly 17,000 feet in just one minute, the report added.

The last data transmission from the plane was at 1:22 p.m. local time.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has declared three days of mourning for the victims.

There is no information on what led to the tragic plane crash.

An investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor