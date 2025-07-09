Brazil: PM Modi holds wide-ranging interactions on sidelines of BRICS Summit

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several interactions on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit which took place in Brazil. He held productive interactions with Dilma Rousseff, President of the New Development Bank and former President of Brazil, President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

He shared the details through a series of posts on X.

"Productive interaction with Dilma Rousseff, President of the New Development Bank and former President of Brazil", PM said.

Upon his meeting with President of Chile, PM Modi underscored the strengthening of India-Chile ties.

"Delighted to have met President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile during the Rio BRICS Summit. India-Chile friendship is getting stronger and stronger!"

PM Modi also met the UN Chief on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. He wrote on X, "Interacted with Mr. Antonio Guterres, @UN Secretary General, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro yesterday."

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi met Uruguay President Yamandu Orsi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit and discussed the expansion of the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement.

"They reviewed cooperation in the areas of digital collaboration, ICT, Digital Public Infrastructure and UPI, defence, railways, health and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy, culture and people-to-people linkages," the MEA said in a statement.

"A key area of discussion was strengthening bilateral trade and investment. Both sides expressed interest in the expansion of the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement, aiming to unlock greater economic potential and trade complementarities," it added.

While addressing a session on 'Environment, COP-30 and Global Health' at the BRICS Summit in Brazil on Monday, PM Modi said India would redefine the BRICS grouping under its upcoming chairmanship by focusing on "Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability."

"Under India's BRICS Chairmanship, we will define BRICS in a new form. BRICS would mean 'Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability'." He affirmed that India would carry forward the spirit of people-centric progress during its leadership of the BRICS in the coming year.

PM Modi arrived in Brazil on Saturday (local time) after concluding his visit to Argentina, where he held a bilateral meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei.

After Brazil, PM Modi will head to Namibia on July 9 and also address its parliament.PM Modi began his five-nation visit on Wednesday in Ghana. From Ghana, PM Modi went to Trinidad and Tobago and then to Argentina.

