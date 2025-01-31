Brazil President Lula warns of retaliation after Trump's tariff threat on BRICS nations

Brasilia [Brazil], January 31 : Hours after US Presiden Donald Trump warned BRICS nations including Brazil of tariffs if they go with a separate currency, Brazilian President Lula da Silva affirmed that if Washington does take any such action, Brasilia will respond in kind, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking at a news conference in Brasilia on Thursday, Lula emphasized that Brazil seeks a relationship with the US based on "mutual respect".

Lula's comments came in response to US President Donald Trump's threats of higher tariffs on Brazilian goods. "It is very simple: If he taxes Brazilian products, there will be reciprocity," Lula told reporters.

He added, "Trump was elected to run the US, and I was elected to run Brazil. I will respect the US and want Trump to respect Brazil. That's all."

The comments are the latest signal that Trump's efforts may spark a trade war with US allies.

According to Al Jazeera, the Brazilian president's response also offers a model for how other Latin American countries might respond to Trump's protectionist policies. Trump has touted tariffs as a mechanism to boost domestic industry, as well as to force international rivals to accede to demands ranging from manufacturing to migration.

Earlier this week, Trump threatened large tariffs against Colombia when President Gustavo Petro initially refused to allow a US military flight bearing undocumented immigrants to land. Petro objected to the US treatment of the immigrants, some of whom were reportedly handcuffed..

After the two leaders exchanged tariff threats, Petro backed down, allowing future flights to proceed, despite implying a comparison between Trump and "white slavers".

But Trump has proceeded to dangle the prospect of tariffs against other countries since the diplomatic spat, including China, Mexico, Canada, and the Eurozone

Similarly, tariffs of 25 per cent on goods from Mexico and Canada have been proposed, with implementation potentially starting as early as February 1.

Additionally, tariffs on goods from the Eurozone, which enjoys a trade surplus with the US, and a 2.5 per cent tariff on global goods were also mentioned. These measures, while impactful, are seen as more moderate than earlier expectations, easing some market concerns.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor