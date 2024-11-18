Brazil President Lula welcomes PM Modi at G20 venue

Rio de Janiero [Brazil], November 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at the venue of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro,Brazil where he was received by Brazil President, Lula da Silva.

Upon his arrival, da Silva and PM Modi were seen shaking hands and the two leaders interacted with each other.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi appreciated the display of vibrant Indian culture in Brazil as he was warmly welcomed in Rio.

In a post on social media, PM Modi shared visuals on the celebration of Indian culture in Brazil.

The video shared by the Prime Minister showed young kids singing Vande Mataram with traditional Indian instruments such as Harmonium being played.

The Prime Minister was greeted with chants of 'Jai Shree Krishna' and also witnessed beautiful Garba performance from the members of the Indian community.

With folded hands, PM appreciated the Vedic chants sung by Brazilians and lauded them.

"A celebration of Indian culture in Brazil! Gratitude for a memorable welcome in Rio de Janeiro..." PM Modi wrote on X.

A celebration of Indian culture in Brazil! Gratitude for a memorable welcome in Rio de Janeiro… pic.twitter.com/osuHGSxpho— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

India and Brazil share a very close and multifaceted relationship both at bilateral level as well as in plurilateral fora.

In Brazil, there is a lot of interest in India's culture, religion, performing arts and philosophy. Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON, Satya Sai Baba, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Bhakti Vedanta Foundation and other spiritual gurus and organizations have chapters in Brazil. Folkloric traditions and celebrations from India relate a lot to the joyful and colorful festivities in Brazil. Indian philosophy, spirituality and religion were the first forms of Indian culture to reach Brazil.

Prime Minister Modi landed in Brazil after completing the first leg of his three-nation tour in Nigeria. In Rio de Janeiro, he was received by Indian officials, including Indian Ambassador to Brazil, Suresh Reddy.

At the G20 Summit, PM Modi will represent India as a Troika member, building on the momentum established during India's presidency last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor