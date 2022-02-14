Brazil registers 54,220 new COVID-19 cases

Brazil registered 54,220 COVID-19 infections and 314 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its nationwide counts to 27,479,963 and 638,362, respectively, the National Council of Health Secretaries said Sunday.

The national seven-day moving average of deaths reached 881, while that of daily infections stood at 135,279.

As of Saturday, 152.4 million people nationwide had been fully vaccinated, and 55.3 million had received a booster shot, according to official data.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, only after the United States, and the world's third-largest caseload, following the United States and India. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor