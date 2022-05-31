Brazil sees 63 COVID-19 deaths a day, national death toll hits 666,516

Brazil registered 63 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's pandemic death toll to 666,516, the Health Ministry said Monday.

In the same 24 hours, the country confirmed 24,082 new COVID-19 cases, which raised the total number of cases to 30,977,661.

The data did not include those in the northeast state of Piaui.

Brazil reported the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, only after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, after the United States and India.

The current mortality rate of the virus in Brazil is 317.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the incidence rate has risen to 14,741 per 100,000 people. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor