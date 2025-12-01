Brazil to conclude BRICS Presidency with people's Summit in Rio

São Paulo [Brasil], December 1 : Around 150 delegates representing 21 nations are set to gather in Rio de Janeiro from December 1 to 4 for a major meeting aimed at strengthening the involvement of civil society from the Global South in international governance processes.

According to Brasil 247, the gathering will be held at Armazem da Utopia, located in the heart of Rio, and is being described by organisers as a milestone moment.

This is because it marks the first official initiative of the newly formed BRICS People's Civil Council, as well as the final large-scale activity during Brazil's current term at the head of the BRICS group.

According to the MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement), one of the key organisations in the initiative, the city will host the BRICS People's Summit, a forum designed for dialogue, strategy building, and collaboration among grassroots movements and civil society organisations.

The intention is to establish a continuous and structured channel of communication between social actors and the official BRICS leadership.

The MST notes that discussions during the summit will revolve around some of the most pressing global issues: advancing economic cooperation, strengthening multipolarity, reconfiguring global geopolitical balances, and promoting efforts toward de-dollarisation. These themes reflect the broader ambitions of the Global South to reshape power structures and push for more equitable global systems, as reported by Brasil 247.

Several high-level authorities will take part in the event. Among them are Ambassador Mauricio Carvalho Lyrio, Brazil's BRICS Sherpa, and Antonio Freitas, Undersecretary for International Finance and Economic Cooperation at the Ministry of Finance, who plays a central role in Brazil's economic diplomacy within both the BRICS and the G20.

Additionally, Dilma Rousseff, president of the New Development Bank (NDB) and former President of Brazil, will address participants remotely. The BRICS People's Civil Council itself was formally established and acknowledged during the Kazan Leaders' Summit in Russia in 2024.

