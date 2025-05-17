Brazil: Union Minister Manohar Lal to participate in BRICS Energy Ministers meeting

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Union Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, has embarked on an official visit to Brazil to attend the BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting scheduled for May 19, according to a statement by the Ministry of Power on Saturday.

As per the statement, the theme is "Empowering Global South Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Global Governance," under which the Minister will engage in discussions with Energy Ministers of BRICS nations on crucial issues such as energy security, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability.

Ministry of Power noted that India, in this meeting, will showcase its achievements over the past decade, including a 90 per cent increase in power capacity, leadership in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and biofuels, as well as innovations and sustainable development in the energy sector. The country will also reaffirm its commitment to ensuring equitable access to energy and accelerating the energy transition.

Notably, this visit underscores India's determination to actively collaborate with BRICS nations in building a robust, future-oriented, and sustainable energy sector.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had represented India at the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meet in Brasilia, Brazil, articulating India's commitment to building a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport infrastructure.

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways also shared a video on X and wrote, "Represented India at the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meet in Brasilia driving the vision for a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport ecosystem."

Emphasising India's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gadkari highlighted flagship initiatives such as PM GatiShakti, the National Logistics Policy, Bharatmala, and Sagarmalaprogrammes that reflect India's commitment to creating an integrated and future-ready transport ecosystem that drives inclusive growth and strengthens regional connectivity.

Sharing a post on X, Gadkari wrote, "Honoured to represent India at the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meeting in Brasilia, where India's vision for sustainable, resilient, and multimodal transport infrastructure was shared with global partners. The discussion highlighted key transformative initiatives spearheaded under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, including PM GatiShakti, the National Logistics Policy, Bharatmala, and Sagarmala."

The post added, "These flagship programmes reflect India's commitment to building an integrated, future-ready transport ecosystem that drives inclusive growth and regional connectivity."

