Brazil Vice President Geraldo Alckmin to visit India next week

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin is scheduled to visit India next week ahead of the planned state visit of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as both countries step up efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

The visit follows the sixth India-Brazil Strategic Dialogue, held in New Delhi on October 3, where delegations led by India's National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, and Brazil's Ambassador, Celso Luis Nunes Amorim, reviewed progress in areas including defence and security, energy, rare earths and critical minerals, and health and pharmaceuticals. Officials also discussed cooperation in multilateral forums such as BRICS, IBSA, and the upcoming COP-30 climate conference, which Brazil will host in November, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA statement said, "Both sides agreed to carry forward the work to implement the vision laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva."

Trade and economic issues will be a significant focus during the President's outreach to India.

Currently, both India and Brazil are facing hefty US tariffs, prompting discussions on expanding bilateral trade to offset global pressures. Brazilian President Lula has also repeatedly advocated for the dedollarization of global trade, a proposal India has consistently rejected.

During Prime Minister Modi's state visit to Brazil in July 2025, the two leaders set a target to raise bilateral trade to USD 20 billion over the next five years. Bilateral merchandise trade between India and Brazil reached USD 12.19 billion in FY 2024-25, making Brazil India's largest trading partner in Latin America and the Caribbean, as per a press statement by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Alckmin's visit will also review the outcomes of the seventh meeting of the India-Brazil Trade Monitoring Mechanism (TMM), held in Delhi on October 7. The meeting was co-chaired by Rajesh Agrawal, Commerce Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and Tatiana Lacerda Prazeres, Secretary of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, Brazil, according to a press statement.

During the TMM meeting, both sides extensively discussed bilateral trade and investment relations, market access, expansion of the India-MERCOSUR PTA, sectoral collaboration in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, chemicals and petrochemicals, MSME, banking and finance, promotion of industries and internal trade, visa matters, multilateral issues, and other areas of mutual interest.

Alckmin's visit will help lay the groundwork for President Lula's state visit next year and continue the implementation of the vision outlined by Modi and Lula during the July summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor