Brazilian ambassador leaves Nicaragua, says VP Murillo

Managua, Aug 9 Brazil's ambassador to Nicaragua, Breno Souza da Costa, left the Central American country, Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo said.

The ambassador left the Central American country on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

During her usual broadcast on local television station Multinoticias, Murillo said Nicaragua's ambassador to Brazil, Fulvia Castro, was also returning to Nicaragua to head the Ministry of Family Economy, once her appointment is formalised by the president.

Brazil on Thursday decided to call for the withdrawal of the Nicaraguan ambassador in response to Managua's decision, communicated days ago through a diplomatic note, to ask Brazil's envoy to leave, according to local media reports in both countries.

