Brazilian police team to participate in UAE SWAT Challenge 2024

Dubai [UAE], January 13 (ANI/WAM): The Comando de Operacoes Taticas (COT), the tactical unit of the Federal Police of Brazil, confirmed its readiness to participate in the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024.

The competition is scheduled to take place from February 3 to 7 at the Al Ruwayyah training facility in Dubai. The COT team emphasised that the challenge requires all participating teams to reach the highest levels of expertise and commit to tactical development.

In a statement, the Brazilian team explained that its members, part of COT, are undergoing full-time training for the challenge, completing over 60 days of preparation before its commencement. They are collaborating with specialists in physical and tactical preparation, emphasising that the UAE SWAT Challenge demands precision, teamwork, and physical prowess.

The COT team highlighted the importance of "commitment, ethics, and self-discipline," praising the concept of hosting such competitions that contribute to enhancing competition and allow teams to test their strengths.

They added that their previous participations have provided them with knowledge of the tests and competitive mechanisms, anticipating an increase in the number of participating teams this year, making the UAE SWAT Challenge more challenging.

It's worth noting that COT was established in 1988 as the tactical unit of the Federal Police of Brazil. It consists of officers and personnel undergoing special forces training, qualifying them to be elite warriors and specialists in crime-fighting. (ANI/WAM)

