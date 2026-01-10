Brazilian, Spanish leaders discuss Mercosur-EU deal, Venezuela situation

Brasilia, Jan 10 Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez discussed the Mercosur-EU free trade agreement and the situation in Venezuela, Brazil's presidential office said.

During their telephone conversation on Friday (local time), Lula thanked the Spanish government for supporting the agreement and called the deal "a very positive signal in defence of multilateralism and predictable, stable trade rules."

On Venezuela, they highlighted a joint statement issued along with Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay, which rejects any division of the world into spheres of influence and opposes the use of force in international relations without authorisation under the UN Charter, reports Xinhua news agency.

They also welcomed the announcement made on Thursday in Caracas by Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on the release of Venezuelan and foreign detainees, including four Spanish nationals.

Lula confirmed that Brazil sent 40 tons of dialysis supplies and medicines on Friday to help replenish stocks at a distribution centre damaged by US bombings on January 3.

The two leaders also agreed on the importance of organising a new edition of the forum "In Defence of Democracy: Combating Extremism" in Spain in the coming months.

Additionally, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday held phone talks with the Brazilian President, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

On her Telegram channel, Rodriguez said the leaders agreed on the importance of advancing a cooperation agenda, amid what she described as "the grave criminal, illegal and illegitimate aggression" perpetrated against Venezuela.

Rodriguez said she briefed the three leaders on the US armed attacks against the South American country, which caused the killing of civilians and military personnel.

"We agree on the need to advance with a broad bilateral cooperation agenda, based on respect for international law, State sovereignty and dialogue between peoples," Rodriguez said.

