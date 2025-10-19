Brazil's Lula calls for independent Latin America

Sao Paulo, Oct 19 Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that he will not accept any leader from another country daring "to speak arrogantly to Brazil," and defended the creation of a "Latin American doctrine" to strengthen regional independence from external pressures.

"We want to build a Latin American doctrine, with Latin American teachers and students, so that we can dream of an independent continent, one where no president from another country will ever again dare to speak arrogantly to Brazil, because we will not accept it," Lula said during an event with high school students in Sao Bernardo do Campo municipality.

Regarding the defence of sovereignty, Lula said it is not a matter of courage but a matter of "dignity and character", Xinhua News Agency reported.

The remarks came as Brazil and the United States began thawing relations following the tariffs of up to 50 per cent imposed by Washington on Brazilian goods since early August.

Lula said Wednesday that Brazil and the United States would hold a formal bilateral meeting to discuss the additional tariffs, following his virtual conversation earlier this month with US President Donald Trump.

On October 10, President Lula said disagreements between Brazil and the United States should be resolved through dialogue and mutual respect, noting that Brazil "can't depend on one country or on one president's mood."

"People only respect you if you respect yourself. Anyone who thinks that bootlicking helps is wrong," Lula said.

In late July, Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 40 per cent tariff on Brazilian goods, raising the total tariff to 50 per cent on most Brazilian products.

Last week, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions on bilateral trade and economic issues, following a phone conversation on Monday between Lula and Trump, during which the Brazilian leader called for the removal of US tariffs on Brazilian products and the lifting of sanctions, including visa revocations affecting Brazilian officials.

