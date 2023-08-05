'Breaking Bad' actor Mark Margolis passes away at 83

Los Angeles, Aug 5 Actor Mark Margolis, who is known for 'Scarface' and 'Breaking Bad' has passed away at the age of 83.

The actor's wife and son were by his side at the time.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late star, who appeared in some of the biggest films and TV series over recent decades, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Paying tribute to Mark, Robert Kolker, his manager since 2007, said: "He was one of a kind. We won't see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him."

Mark is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Margolis, his son Morgan Margolis and his three grandchildren, Ben, Aiden and Henry Margolis.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the family plans to host a private funeral and memorial and as requesting donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in lieu of flowers.

The actor was best known to 'Breaking Bad' fans for his stint playing Hector 'Tio' Salamanca in the hit series and the spin-off, 'Better Call Saul'. In 2016, he reprised that role as a younger version of the character. He guest-starred until 2022 in seasons two through six of AMC's multi-award nominated show, ‘Better Call Saul’.

Mark was also renowned for his break-out role of Alberto The Shadow in ‘Scarface’.

Born in 1939 in Philadelphia, Mark moved to New York City at a young age to pursue an acting career. He started off focusing on theatre work, where he took on roles in Infidel Caesar, a Broadway production based on William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar.

It wasn't long before he founded a touring theatre company called Blue Dome.

When he turned his focus to television, he landed many roles in an array of shows including ‘The Equalizer’, ‘Oz, Kings’, ‘American Horror Story: Asylum’ and more.

He even had guest appearances in ‘Gotham’ and ‘Californication’. He was also noted for his supporting roles in ‘Ace Ventura: Pet Detective’, Darren Aronofsky's ‘Requiem for A Dream’, ‘Black Swan’ and ‘The Fountain’.

