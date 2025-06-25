BRICS countries express "grave concern" over military strikes against Iran

Brasilia [Brazil], June 25 : The BRICS countries have expressed "grave concern" over military strikes against Iran in "violation of international law and the United Nations Charter," and called for an urgent need to break the cycle of violence and restore peace.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the influential bloc comprising India, Russia, China, Brazil, South Africa, and six other countries, including Iran, called for immediate de-escalation of the situation and urged all parties to engage in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve their differences peacefully.

"We express grave concern over the military strikes against Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and the subsequent escalation of the security situation in the Middle East," the statement read.

The Iran-Israel conflict escalated on Sunday morning following the US bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites. Later, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

"In the face of rising tensions with unpredictable consequences for international peace and security, as well as for the world economy, we underscore the urgent need to break the cycle of violence and restore peace. We call on all parties to engage through existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy, with a view to de-escalating the situation and resolving their differences through peaceful means," it added.

The statement also highlights the importance of upholding nuclear safeguards, safety, and security, particularly in armed conflicts. "Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm. In this context, we reiterate our support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing regional challenges," the BRICS countries affirm.

Further, BRICS countries express "serious concern" over any attack against "peaceful nuclear installations that are carried out in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency."

The BRICS emphasised the need to protect civilian lives. "Civilian lives must be protected, and civilian infrastructure must be safeguarded, in full compliance with international humanitarian law," they stress.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and express our solidarity with civilians affected," it added.

The joint statement reiterates the BRICS countries' commitment to promote international peace and security through diplomacy and peaceful dialogue. "Guided by the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, BRICS remains committed to promoting international peace and security and to fostering diplomacy and peaceful dialogue as the only sustainable path toward long-term stability in the region."

The BRICS countries have also called for the "establishment of a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East, in line with relevant international resolutions."

"We call upon the international community to support and facilitate dialogue processes, uphold international law, and contribute constructively to peaceful settlements of disputes for the benefit of all humanity. BRICS countries will remain seized of the matter," it added.

