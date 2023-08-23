BRICS countries to continue support efforts to end Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue: Ramaphosa

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 23 : BRICS countries will continue to be supportive of bringing the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end through dialogue, mediation and negotiation, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

"We are deeply concerned about conflicts across the world that continue to cause great suffering and hardship," Ramaphosa said.

"As South Africa, our position remains that diplomacy, dialogue, negotiation and adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter are necessary for the peaceful and just resolution of conflicts, he said.

The South African President also thanked the member nations for working towards bringing a peaceful end to the conflict.

“BRICS has proven itself to be a credible entity that stands in solidarity and seeks to promote a more equitable global system. We thank you also for the efforts that are being made by a number of BRICS countries to bring about a peaceful end to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia," Ramaphosa said.

He added, “We agree that...the end these types of conflicts are best brought to an end by negotiations…BRICS members will continue to be supportive of the various efforts to bring this conflict to an end through dialogue, mediation and negotiation”.

Earlier in his address delivered via video link, Russian President Vladimir Putin today told the summit of the BRICS grouping that Moscow wants to put an end to the "war unleashed by West."

He said, "The desire of a number of Western countries to maintain their hegemony in the world led to a severe crisis in Ukraine...the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine are dictated only by the desire to stop the war of extermination unleashed by the West..."

Meanwhile, earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a productive meeting with South African President Ramaphosa and discussed the strengthening of the India-South Africa partnership in diverse sectors.

“PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with President @CyrilRamaphosa in Johannesburg. They discussed strengthening the India-South Africa partnership in diverse sectors such as boosting business ties, security and people-to-people connect,” the Prime Minister’s Office said on X (formerly Twitter).

Both leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in various fields including defence, agriculture, trade and investment, health, conservation and people-to-people ties, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi and President Ramaphosa also exchanged views on continued coordination in multilateral bodies and regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

President Ramaphosa expressed full support for India’s G20 presidency and appreciated India’s initiative to give the African Union full membership of G-20. He conveyed that he looked forward to visiting New Delhi for the G-20 Summit, the MEA said.

PM Modi also congratulated President Ramaphosa on the successful hosting of the BRICS Summit and accepted his invitation to pay a State Visit to South Africa at a mutually convenient date, MEA said.

