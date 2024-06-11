BRICS Foreign Ministers call for ensuring zero tolerance for terrorism, reject double standards for countering terrorism

Moscow [Russia], June 11 : Foreign Ministers of the 10-member BRICS grouping of countries have expressed strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism, terming it "criminal and unjustifiable" regardless of its motivation and affirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and terrorism financing and safe havens.

The Foreign Ministers of BRICS nations called for ensuring zero tolerance for terrorism and rejected double standards for countering terrorism. They stressed the primary responsibility of States in combating terrorism and the international community's efforts to stop and counter terrorist threats

The Foreign Ministers of BRICS nations held a meeting in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod on Monday.

Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations), at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), led the Indian side at the meeting, in what marks the first foreign assignment for India's foreign policy under the third consecutive term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The joint statement of BRICS Foreign Ministers read, "The Ministers expressed strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. They strongly condemned the inhumane terrorist attack on 22 March 2024 at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow."

"They reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border terrorism and terrorism financing and safe havens. They reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with international law," it said.

The leaders welcomed the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group and its five Subgroups based upon the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy and the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan. The Foreign ministers of BRICS nations looked forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation. They called for an expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework.

"The Ministers urged to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and rejected double standards in countering terrorism. They emphasized the primary responsibility of States in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, in particular the purposes and principles thereof, and relevant international conventions and protocols, in particular international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law," the joint statement of Foreign Ministers of BRICS nations stated.

The ministers expressed the need to comprehensively strengthen mechanisms for countering terrorists and their supporters' increased use of emerging and evolving technologies such as the Internet and other information and communications technologies, including social media platforms, for terrorist purposes, like recruitment and incitement to commit terrorist acts, as and for the financing, planning, and preparation of their activities.

Expressing concern over the drug trafficking, the Foreign Ministers of BRICS nations in the joint statement said, "The Ministers expressed their concern about the scale of drug-trafficking, its unprecedented impact on health and security. They reaffirmed that the world drug problem remains a common and shared responsibility that should be addressed in a multilateral setting through effective and increased international cooperation and demands an integrated, multidisciplinary, mutually reinforcing, balanced, scientific evidence-based and comprehensive approach."

The ministers acknowledged the importance of cooperation in drug-related matters among the BRICS nations. They noted the BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group Meeting that took place in Moscow and focused on tackling the criminal misuse of information and communication technologies for drug trafficking and the laundering of proceeds of drug-related crime.

The Foreign Ministers of BRICS nations reaffirmed their commitment to promote BRICS cooperation in prevention and fighting against corruption. They welcomed the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG)'s determination of create a common vision and undertake joint action to enhance anti-corruption cooperation.

Expressing commitment to fight corruption, the joint statement of the Foreign Ministers of BRICS nations stated, "The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to promote BRICS cooperation in the prevention of and fight against corruption and continue to implement the relevant international agreements in this regard, in particular the United Nations Convention against Corruption."

"They welcomed the determination of the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) to develop a common vision and undertake joint action to enhance anti-corruption cooperation, asset recovery and on denial of safe havens. The Ministers stressed the importance of continued implementation of joint capacity-building and awareness-raising projects as a long-standing priority for BRICS. They commended the ACWG for serving as a platform for greater coordination among the member countries, including in other relevant international fora," it added.

The ministers highlighted the importance of efforts aimed at accelerating the implementation of the resolutions on the Establishment of a Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and other Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Middle East, including the Conference convened pursuant to UN General Assembly Decision 73/546. They urged all invited parties to participate in this conference in good faith and engage constructively in the effort.

This is the first meeting of foreign ministers since the expansion of BRICS in 2023. The 10 full members of the association include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa with new members Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia joining the grouping in 2023.

India has welcomed the new members in BRICS. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday stated, "Secy (ER) Dammu Ravi led the Indian delegation at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting hosted by the Russian Federation on 10 June in Nizhny Novgorod. A significant meeting in the format of expanded BRICS family. India whole heartedly welcomes the new membership."

