BRICS group of nations calls for "immediate and sustained" humanitarian truce in Gaza

Cape Town [South Africa], November 22 : The BRICS group of nations on Tuesday called for an "immediate" and "sustained" humanitarian truce in Gaza while expressing their deep concern at the dire humanitarian situation.

The Extraordinary Joint Meeting of BRICS Leaders and Leaders of the Invited BRICS Members was held virtually on Tuesday, focusing on the ongoing situation of the West Asia conflict.

"We called for an immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities," the statement read.

The chair's summary of the Extraordinary Joint Meeting of BRICS stated that all the member countries raised concerns at the latest escalation of violence since the October 7, 2023, attack and the grave deterioration of the situation in the region, "in particular the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and in Israel."

All the nations further condemned the acts of violence aimed at Palestinian and Israeli civilians, including war crimes, indiscriminate attacks and targeting of civilian infrastructure, as well as all acts of provocation, incitement, and destruction.

"We emphasised that civilians must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law and international human rights law," it stressed.

The chair further called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive, demanding that their safety and well-being are guaranteed and that humane treatment is accorded to them in compliance with international law.

The chair's summary added, "We stressed the need to pursue accountability. We must ensure that independent and transparent investigations are conducted in accordance with international standards."

Furthermore, the nations jointly condemned any kind of individual or mass forcible transfer and deportation of Palestinians "from their own land."

Meanwhile, many leaders reiterated that the forced transfer and deportation of Palestinians, whether inside Gaza or to neighbouring countries, constitute grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions and war crimes and violations under International Humanitarian Law.

They further reiterated the need for full respect for international humanitarian law and the need for full, immediate, safe, unhindered, and sustained humanitarian access and the provision of aid in accordance with the basic principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence established in the UNGA resolution.

According to the statement, the leaders also restated their commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and disputes "through dialogue and inclusive consultations in a coordinated and cooperative manner and support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises."

Moreover, they also asked for ensuring the protection of civilians and providing them with humanitarian aid.

"We reiterated our strong support for regional and international efforts aimed at achieving an immediate cessation of hostilities, ensuring the protection of civilians and providing humanitarian aid," the statement said.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to the basic principle that peace and security in the Middle East should be achieved and sustained in accordance with, and in full respect for, international law and the United Nations Charter," it added.

They also reaffirmed the primary role of the UNSC in maintaining international peace and security.

"We joined other global leaders in welcoming the adoption of UNSC resolution 2712 on November 15, 2023, under China's UNSC Presidency and called for its full implementation," it emphasised.

Further, the leaders acknowledged the role played by international and regional organisations, including the League of Arab States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, in addressing threats to peace.

Moreover, they called for preventing further escalation of violence, "including the spillover of the conflict in the region and called upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint and, upon all those with influence on them, to work towards this objective."

Further, reaffirming that a just and lasting solution to the "Israeli-Palestinian conflict" can only be achieved by peaceful means, the chair called for the international community to "support direct negotiations based on international law, including relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, towards a two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine."

