"BRICS is a statement of how profoundly world order is changing": EAM Jaishankar

Kazan [Russia], October 24 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the 16th BRICS Summit in BRICS Plus format highlighted the significant strides made by nations that have gained independence from colonial rule, noting their accelerated development and socio-economic progress and asserted that the "BRICS itself is a statement of how profoundly the old order is changing."

Addressing the summit, Jaishankar said, "On the one hand, there is the steady diversification of production and consumption. Nations that attained independence from colonialism have accelerated their development and socio-economic progress. New capabilities emerged, facilitating the harnessing of more talent. This economic, political and cultural rebalancing has now reached a point where we can contemplate real multi-polarity. The BRICS itself is a statement of how profoundly the old order is changing."

Jaishankar further asserted that to create a more equitable global order, strengthening and expanding independent platforms is crucial, and that's where BRICS comes in, making a significant difference for the Global South.

He said, "First, by strengthening and expanding platforms of an independent nature. And by widening the choices in different domains and minimising undue reliance on those that can be leveraged. This is really where BRICS can make a difference for the Global South."

The External Affairs Minister also called for reforming of the United Nations Security Council and said, "Second, by reforming established institutions and mechanisms, especially the UN Security Council in the permanent and the non-permanent categories. So too the multilateral development banks, whose working procedures are just as outdated as that of the UN. India initiated an effort during its G20 Presidency and we are glad to see Brazil take that forward."

Urging for democratising the global economy through creating more production hubs, Jaishankar said, "Third, by democratizing the global economy through creating more production hubs. The Covid experience is a sharp reminder of the need for more resilient, redundant and shorter supply chains. For essential needs, every region legitimately aspires to create their own production capabilities."

He added, "Fourth, by correcting distortions in global infrastructure that are a legacy from the colonial era. The world urgently needs more connectivity options that enhance logistics and mitigate risks. This must be a collective endeavor for common good, with utmost respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty."

Citing examples of Indian initiatives like Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the Gati Shakti infrastructure, Jaishankar also called for sharing experiences and new initiatives. He said, "And fifth, by sharing experiences and new initiatives. India's Digital Public Infrastructure, its Unified Payments Interface and the Gati Shakti infrastructure, all hold a greater relevance. The International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFE and the International Big Cat Alliance are similarly initiatives of common interest. As a First Responder, be it for natural calamities, health emergencies or economic crises, we seek to do our fair share."

Notably, Jaishankar accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. This summit, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, brings together leaders from BRICS member countries to address pressing global issues.

The BRICS leaders had productive discussions, including on strengthening multilateralism, countering terrorism, fostering economic growth, pursuing sustainable development and bringing the spotlight on the concerns of the Global South. The leaders welcomed the 13 new BRICS partner countries.

