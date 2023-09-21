BRICS members strongly condemn terrorism in all forms; commend India's G20 Presidency

New York [US], September 21 : The Foreign Ministers of BRICS member nations held their annual meeting on the margins of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 20, chaired by the Russian Federation in its capacity as the incoming BRICS Chair for 2024.

The Ministers expressed their firm view that the G20 should continue to function in a productive manner and also commended the successful hosting of the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi under the Indian Presidency. They also welcomed the African Union as a permanent member of the G20.

“They noted the opportunities to build sustained momentum for change by India, Brazil and South Africa presiding over the G20 from 2023-2025 and expressed support for continuity and collaboration in their G20 presidencies and wished them all success in their endeavours. Therefore, they reiterated their commitment to a balanced approach by continuing to amplify and further integrate the voice of the global South in the G20 agenda as under the Indian Presidency in 2023 and the Brazilian and South African Presidencies in 2024 and 2025,” the media statement read.

The Ministers expressed strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. They recognized the threat emanating from terrorism, extremism conducive to terrorism and radicalization.

They committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, and terrorism financing networks and safe havens. They reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group.

“They reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to contribute further to the global efforts of preventing and countering the threat of terrorism on the basis of respect for international law, in particular the Charter of the United Nations, and human rights, emphasizing that States have the primary responsibility in combating terrorism with the United Nations continuing to play central and coordinating role in this area,” the statement read.

The Ministers also stressed the need for a comprehensive and balanced approach of the whole international community to effectively curb terrorist activities, which pose a serious threat, including in the present-day pandemic environment. They rejected double standards in countering terrorism and extremism conducive to terrorism.

“They called for an expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework and for launching multilateral negotiations on an international convention for the suppression of acts of chemical and biological terrorism, at the Conference of Disarmament. They welcomed the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group and its five Subgroups based upon the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy and the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan. They looked forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation,” the statement added.

The Foreign Ministers also supported a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council and supported the legitimate aspirations of Brazil, India and South Africa, to play a greater role in the UNSC.

“The Foreign Ministers also supported a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of developing countries in the Council’s memberships so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges, and supported the legitimate aspirations of emerging and developing countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America, including Brazil, India and South Africa, to play a greater role in international affairs, in particular in the United Nations, including its Security Council,” the statement further added.

The Ministers recalled the consensus during the 15th BRICS Summit on guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures on the BRICS expansion process and the decision on inviting the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to become full members of BRICS from January 1, 2024.

During the meeting, the ministers were also briefed on the preparations for Russia's upcoming BRICS Chairship in 2024.

“Brazil, India, China and South Africa extended their full support to Russia for its BRICS Chairship in 2024 under the theme ‘Strengthening of multilateralism for the purposes of just global development and security’ and the holding of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia,” the media statement read.

The statement added that the Foreign Ministers look forward to the standalone meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations in Russia in 2024.

