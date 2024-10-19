BRICS respects civilizational diversity, offers platform for mutually beneficial dialogue: Russian envoy Alipov

New Delhi [India], October 19 : Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov said that Russia is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia for the BRICS Summit while adding that the grouping has emerged as an influential platform for developing and emerging economies.

Speaking on the upcoming summit, he said the motto of the Russian presidency and the forthcoming summit is "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security".

"We look forward to welcoming Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi along with around 40 other prominent leaders to participate in regular and Outreach/BRICS Plus sessions. The motto of the Russian presidency and the forthcoming summit is 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security'," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin from October 22-23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Alipov further said that BRICS provides a platform to promote democratization of the global governance and offers a diversified, inclusive and consensus-based cooperation.

"BRICS is a multidimensional phenomenon. It has become an influential platform for developing and emerging economies to take forward a rich agenda and to promote democratization of the global governance reflective of our growing influence. It offers diversified, inclusive and consensus-based cooperation within more than 80 sectoral tracks structured into the three baskets: policy and security, economy and finance and humanitarian and cultural ties," he said.

The Russian envoy further said that several countries are keen to join the BRICS grouping because it provides respects civilizational diversity and offers a platform for mutually beneficial dialogue.

"BRICS respects civilizational diversity and offers the platform for mutually beneficial dialogue free from pressure, double standards or interference in domestic affairs. No wonder that a large number of countries has expressed interest in joining, and we see it natural for BRICS to expand in one way or another. After our membership has doubled last year, which is itself a landmark, we move towards the establishment of a partner-country category to enable interested states to join our practical cooperation," Alipov said.

"We think we must satisfy their expectations that would consolidate BRICS potential as a dedicated mechanism to promote the agenda of the Global South," he added.

He said that countries that are economically ambitious and oppose illegitimate sanctions against member-states.

"I would not prejudge who exactly will be invited, and what are the criteria, but certainly, those countries should be economically ambitious and oppose illegitimate sanctions against member-states. I presume we are all against the phantom itching for dictate and restricting cooperation with other nations. The case in point is that geopolitical and practical relevance of BRICS is growing not only despite uncertainties, but because of them reflecting the demand for more equitable cooperation in a multipolar environment," he said.

Elaborating on the significance of BRICS, the envoy said the grouping represents over 30 per cent of the world's land area, 45 per cent of world's population, 40 per cent of oil production, and up to 25 per cent of global experts.

"Around 200 events have already taken place under the Russian presidency this year as a testimony that the expanded BRICS has succeeded. Our main focus was to ensure a smooth adaptation of new members to the BRICS culture as well as traditions and overall eco-system. With new members, BRICS represents over 30% of the world's land area, 45 per cent of the population, 40 per cent of oil production, up to 25 per cent of export. The combined GDP of BRICS nations has long surpassed that of the G7. One of the biggest values has been the sincere dedication to find amicable solutions and a common ground when it comes to difficult issues," Alipov said.

He appreciated Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's participation in the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in July and other officials in meetings.

"We highly appreciate the support of our presidency in this regard. Much welcomed was the participation of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in July in Saint Petersburg and other high Indian officials in various meetings. Regular involvement of NSA Ajit Doval in the BRICS high-level meetings on security matters is always critically important," he said.

Alipov said that they have held productive meetings and had several outcomes over time.

"We have conducted ministerial meetings on foreign affairs, education, environment, agriculture, sports, tourism, transport, space. Exciting and future oriented were the newly launched Nuclear Medicine working group, Academic, Ocean and Polar Science Fora, Fire Drills, Film Festival, Sports Games. We have held counter-terrorism, intellectual property and standardization, industry, customs, climate change, policy planning, nano-technologies, SMEs support, energy transition tracks, Youth Summit as well as Women, Digital, Business and Fashion fora, Cultural Festival and many others," he said.

Alipov said that they are planning to expand the NDB-sponsored infrastructure projects, exceeding USD 35 billion.

"Pursuing the goals of sustainable economic development, we concentrate on expanding the NDB-sponsored infrastructure projects, currently exceeding USD 35 billion. We are coherently moving towards creating reliable payment mechanisms through the use of national currencies as well as the dialogue on digital currencies as priority areas. A need of the hour is to have an alternative to the SWIFT system in order to make our transactions independent and uninterrupted to promote deeper integration of our national financial systems," he said.

The Russian envoy said that the member countries must coordinate to ensure that the developing nations get equal access to resources to attain SDG targets.

"As like-minded countries, we closely coordinate on various international issues, primarily on the G20 agenda to ensure that the developing nations are getting equal access to technological, financial and natural resources in order to remove development gaps and achieve sustainable development goals. Consecutive presidency of BRICS members India, Brazil and South Africa in this global forum is crucial for fulfilling the needs and aspirations of the developing world," he said.

Citing President Putin's remarks, Alipov said that Russia's task during their chairpersonship is to create favourable conditions for all participants to use resources for their best interests.

"As it was reiterated by President Putin, the main task of the Russian Chairmanship is to create favourable conditions for all participants to efficiently use our economic, investment, technological and human resources potential for the best interests of our nations, and at the same time to strengthen a constructive contribution of BRICS to make the world more secured and harmonious," he said.

The leaders of BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) countries met for the first time in St Petersburg in Russia in 2006. After a series of high-level meetings, the first BRIC summit was held in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2009.

BRIC group was renamed as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) after South Africa was accepted as a full member at the BRIC Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York in September 2010.

BRICS is an important grouping bringing together the major emerging economies from the world, comprising 41 per cent of the world population, having 24 per cent of the world GDP and over 16 per cent share in the world trade.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor