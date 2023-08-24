BRICS Summit: Leaders of BRICS countries, other friendly nations gather for family photo

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 24 : Leaders of BRICS nations and other friendly nations gathered for a family photo in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue in the South African capital on Thursday.

While delivering his speech, he said BRICS countries and all friendly nations present at the summit can contribute to the strengthening of a multipolar world.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi congratulated leaders and people of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE over their full membership of BRICS and said India has always supported the expansion of the organisation.

"India has always supported the expansion of BRICS. India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen BRICS as an organisation,” he said.

In his remarks, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the outcomes of the 15th BRICS Summit and said the grouping will be expanded.

PM Modi said India has “historic ties” with all the new members of BRICS.

Prior to the BRICS-Africa Outreach, PM Modi and Senegal President Macky Sall held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa’s Johannesburg on Thursday.

The meeting was held in the presence of envoys from both countries. The visuals from the meeting showed both leaders exchanging a handshake and having a brief conversation at the meeting.

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with the Ethiopian Premier Abiy Ahmed Ali in South Africa’s Johannesburg on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

“In 2016, during India's chairmanship, we defined BRICS as Building Responsive, Inclusive, and Collective Solutions. After seven years, we can say that BRICS will be – Breaking barriers, Revitalizing economies, Inspiring Innovation, Creating opportunities, and Shaping the future. Together with all the BRICS partners, we will continue to contribute actively in making this new definition meaningful,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor