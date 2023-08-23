BRICS Summit: PM Modi, Ramaphosa vow to strengthen voice of Global South

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa have, during their bilateral meeting, pledged to keep working together to “strengthen the voice of Global South.”

The two leaders held their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing BRICS Summit.

“Had an excellent meeting with President @CyrilRamaphosa. We discussed a wide range of issues aimed at deepening India-South Africa relations. Trade, defence and investment linkages featured prominently in our discussions. We will keep working together to strengthen the voice of the Global South as well,” posted PM Modi on X post his meeting with Ramaphosa.

PM Modi is in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit and is scheduled to attend open and closed plenary sessions in Johannesburg.

Along with PM Modi, other BRICS leaders including, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Brazil President Lula da Silva have arrived at Sandton Convention Centre to attend the same.

The plenaries will be followed by a cultural performance and a banquet dinner hosted by President Ramaphosa.

PM Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday and received a ceremonial welcome. Upon his arrival, PM Modi also received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora chanting 'Vande Mataram' and the members of the Indian community were waiting for PM Modi's arrival to welcome him with 'dhols' outside the Sandton Sun Hotel in Johannesburg.

The opening day of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg was witness to the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue.

In his address at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, PM Modi said India will soon be a 5 trillion dollar economy and in the coming years will be the growth engine of the world.

PM Modi’s special message to the dialogue was that mutual trust and transparency can help create a big impact, especially in the Global South.

BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

This is the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor