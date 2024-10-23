BRICS Summit: Xi Jinping calls for stronger economic cooperation within grouping, greater representation of Global South

Kazan [Russia], October 23 : Chinese President Xi Jinping, while addressing the plenary session of the 16th BRICS Summit, underscored the need for stronger financial and economic cooperation within the bloc, and also called for greater representation of the Global South.

"We should deepen financial and economic cooperation. We need to enhance the presentation and voice of Global South countries," he said, as quoted by Reuters.

Xi also stressed the need for peace and security, stating, "The world has entered a new period of turbulent change. We need to build a peaceful BRICS, be the guardian of common security."

The Chinese President further pointed to China's environmental priorities and its readiness to collaborate with fellow BRICS nations on sustainability.

"China is willing to expand green industry, clean energy, and green mineral cooperation with BRICS countries," he said. This cooperation is expected to help the group tackle global climate challenges while fostering economic growth through environmentally conscious development.

In an effort to enhance cultural ties and promote educational exchange, Xi announced, "China will set up 10 overseas study centres in BRICS countries over the next five years." The move is part of China's broader strategy to build deeper connections and foster innovation through academic collaboration.

President Xi also stressed the need to build a peaceful BRICS.

During the session held at the Kazan Expo Centre in the Russian city of Kazan, Jinping stated, "The world has entered a new period of turbulent change. We need to build a peaceful BRICS, be the guardian of common security."

Jinping also urged for an immediate ceasefire. "We need to push for a ceasefire," he said, highlighting the importance of diplomacy in resolving conflicts in the ongoing crises in Gaza and Lebanon.

BRIC, as a formal grouping, started after the meeting of the Leaders of Russia, India and China in St Petersburg on the margins of the G8 Outreach Summit in 2006.

The grouping was formalised during the first meeting of BRIC Foreign Ministers on the margins of UNGA in New York in 2006. The first BRIC Summit was held in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2009.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor