Bridge gaps in rehabilitative, assistive technology services amid growing demand: WHO

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 16 : The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged countries in the South-East Asia Region to prioritise access to rehabilitative and assistive technology services, essential for improving the quality of life and community participation of individuals.

At a regional meeting in Dhaka, WHO Regional Director Saima Wazed emphasised the critical need for rehabilitation services, including physical therapy, counselling, and mental health support, to restore dignity and hope for individuals.

"Rehabilitation services encompass a wide range of essential support systems, from physical therapy for injury recovery to counselling for mental health and addiction recovery. These services are not merely about medical treatment; they are about restoring dignity, hope, and the ability to participate fully in society," said Saima Wazed.

Emphasising the urgency of the situation, she added, "The last 20 year's trends depicts that the need for rehabilitation is increasing in the Southeast Asia region, and will further elevate in coming years, given the increasing prevalence of conditions associated with ageing and noncommunicable diseases (NCDs)."

Approximately 590 million people in the Region require rehabilitation services. The greatest needs are for conditions such as low back pain, vision loss, fractures, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, WHO said in an official statement.

Rehabilitation is a set of interventions designed to optimise functioning and reduce disability in individuals with health conditions in interaction with their environment.

Primary healthcare facilities often lack sufficient rehabilitation services and benefit packages offer inadequate coverage.

Additionally, there is a significant shortage of healthcare professionals in this field.

Highlighting the importance of identifying and leveraging new opportunities, the Regional Director called for integrating basic rehabilitation into routine health services and expanding innovative care models to ensure equitable access, especially for those in remote areas.

"People and communities must be engaged and empowered, with a focus on increasing health literacy and enhancing demand for rehabilitation services, including assistive technologies," said Wazed.

Persons with disabilities are disproportionately affected by public health emergencies and face significant inequalities across various spheres. They are more likely to live in poverty, have risk factors for noncommunicable diseases, and lack access to essential health services. Strengthening, and strategically positioning the rehabilitation workforce, along with addressing gaps, is crucial. Rehabilitation services should be integrated with programmes addressing NCDs, mental health, healthy ageing, and services for manageing humanitarian crises and health emergencies and fostering disability inclusion across sectors, emphasised Wazed.

Governance and data must be improved, with monitoring frameworks in place. Strengthening financial risk protection and leveraging technology like telemedicine, mobile health apps, and wearable devices can be used to overcome distance and cost barriers and extend rehabilitation services to underserved and remote communities.

At the three-day regional meeting, officials, programme managers, rehabilitation experts from academic institutions and hospitals, international partners, and NGOs will discuss and deliberate over models of rehabilitation and assistive technologies with country-specific examples, challenges faced, and opportunities.

They will also help firm up the 'Framework on Provisioning Rehabilitation Services in the Region' that aims to guide member countries in enhancing these critical services.

Describing this as a pivotal opportunity to transform health, well-being, and livelihoods, especially for the most marginalised and those left furthest behind, Wazed emphasised the need to challenge the stigma surrounding disability, injury, and mental health issues.

"By fostering a culture of empathy, understanding, and inclusion, we can create a society where individuals feel empowered to seek help without fear of judgement or discrimination. And to mitigate the vast, inequitable, and rising costs of rehabilitation services in all countries of the Region, promoting sustainable social and economic development," the Regional Director said.

