Brightcom Group shares fall over 50% from 52-week high

New Delhi, Aug 21 Brightcom Group stock is more than 50 per cent down from its 52 week high. As per Trendlyne data, Brightcom Group stock has fallen 50.51 per cent from 52 week high of Rs 48.8.

Brightcom Group shares ended down by 5 per cent lower circuit at Rs 24.14, down by Rs 1.27 on BSE on Monday.

Brightcom Group stock is locked in at the lower circuit on Monday even after what the company claimed were strong first quarter results.

Brightcom Group shares were trading at Rs 24.14, down 5 per cent on BSE.

Brightcom Group, the AdTech major, said it has put forward strong first quarter results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The company reported a strong quarter ended June 30, 2023 with consolidated revenues of Rs 1,690.32 crore and PAT of Rs 321.47 crore for Q1 FY23-24.

Consolidated revenues for Q1 rose by 14.16 per cent Y-o-Y and PAT for Q1 rose by 15.96 per cent Y-o-Y. Notably, EBITDA for Q1 also rose by 14.49 per cent Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.59 for Q1 2023-24 compared to1.37 in Q1 2022-23, about 16 per cent increase.

The company's Return on Equity(ROE), calculated on an annualised basis, is approximately around 17.6 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor