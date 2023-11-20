Brijendra Kala on ‘Aam Aadmi Family’ S4: ‘It brings life's valuable lessons to forefront’

Mumbai, Nov 20 Senior actor Brijendra Kala, who is all geared up for the release of season 4 of the ‘Aam Aadmi Family’, shared that the series is a beautiful portrayal of simple yet profound moments of a typical Indian family.

Continuing from where it left in the previous season, the series promises another season full of wholesome entertainment. It features a talented cast of Brijendra, Lubna Salim, Gunjan Malhotra, and Chandan Anand.

Brijendra said: "Being a part of 'Aam Aadmi Family' Season 4 has been an incredible journey. The series is a beautiful portrayal of the simple yet profound moments of a typical Indian family.”

“It's a joy to be a part of a show that brings humour, emotions, and life's valuable lessons to the forefront. The talented cast and crew have put their heart and soul into this season, and I can't wait for the viewers to join us on this heartwarming ride,” he added.

‘Aam Aadmi Family’ will continue to bring to life the everyday adventures and misadventures of the endearing Sharma family.

Created with a blend of humour, emotions, and relatability, this show is not just a family drama but a journey that resonates with the 'Aam Aadmi' in all of us.

Director Himali Shah shared: “This season talks about how a family copes with the loss of a loved one. It's a familiar situation, but less talked about. It's second innings for Mummy and Papa while Bobby is trying to find his calling.”

“Sonu is dealing with long distance marriage. It's the coming together of the entire family, despite their own problems,” added Himali.

Actress Lubna said: "Working on 'Aam Aadmi Family' has been a truly heartwarming experience. This show has a special place in my heart as it beautifully captures the essence of middle-class Indian families.”

“The journey of my character throughout the seasons as a mother and a wife is so relatable and filled with laughter and love. In Season 4, Mrs Sharma explores a new side of herself that she had long forgotten, so I'm excited for viewers to watch this season and be a part of the Sharma family's everyday adventures, which mirror the essence of countless households across India,” she added.

Directed by Himali Shah, and produced by TVF, season 4 is set to premiere on ZEE5 from November 24.

