Brijendra Kala, Virendra Saxena get nostalgic, share their Diwali memories

Mumbai, Nov 9 Veteran theatre, and film actors Virendra Saxena, and Brijendra Kala have opened up on what the festival of Diwali means to them, and shared their cherished memories.

For some, Diwali is a cherished tradition deeply rooted in its rich rituals, the delight of savouring delectable treats, the joy of adorning the home with lights, and the exchange of heartfelt gifts, while for others, the true magic of Diwali lies in the warmth of family and friends coming together.

Virendra, who stars in teleplay 'Jana Tha Roshanpura', thinks there is a vast difference in the way small towns and big cities celebrate Diwali.

The actor said: "I remember watching Ramleela in a colourful and lively atmosphere with a crowd when I was growing up. In a city like Mumbai however, one must create a sense of community by getting together with friends and relatives to share meals and to enjoy each other's company."

Brijendra Kala, who has worked in teleplays like 'Boichek' and 'The Will', reminisced, "When I was younger, Diwali was all about fun and lighting fireworks. However, things have evolved and many people refrain from bursting crackers to address pollution. Still, this is a festival that reminds us that there is light at the end of every tunnel and that is what makes it beautiful."

These plays air on Zee Theatre.

