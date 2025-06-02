"Brilliant operation carried out on enemy territory, Russia suffered significant losses": Zelenskyy

Kyiv [Ukraine], June 2 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Ukrainian armed forces had conducted a "brilliant operation" in Russia aimed "exclusively at military targets." He said the operation inflicted significant losses on Russia, which he termed as "justified and deserved."

In his address to the nation on Sunday, Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine's Security Service and all those involved in the operation and mentioned that 117 drones were used in the operation. He noted that the preparation of the operation took over a year and a half and mentioned that planning, organisation and every detail were perfectly executed.

He said, "Just now, I received a report from Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk - a brilliant operation was carried out. It took place on enemy territory and was aimed exclusively at military targets - specifically, the equipment used in strikes against Ukraine. Russia suffered truly significant losses - entirely justified and deserved. I thank the Security Service, General Maliuk personally, as well as everyone who was involved in the operation. The preparation took over a year and a half. Planning, organization, and every detail was perfectly executed. I can say with certainty that this is an absolutely unique operation."

"What's most interesting - and this can now be stated publicly - is that the "office" of our operation on Russian territory was located directly next to FSB headquarters in one of their regions. In total, 117 drones were used in the operation - with a corresponding number of drone operators involved. 34% of the strategic cruise missile carriers stationed at air bases were hit. Our personnel operated across multiple Russian regions - in three different time zones. And the people who assisted us were withdrawn from Russian territory before the operation, they are now safe. It is genuinely satisfying when something I authorized a year and six months ago comes to fruition and deprives Russians of over forty units of strategic aviation. We will continue this work," he added.

He said that Ukraine's intelligence, before the operation, indicated that Russia was preparing another massive strike. He urged people not to ignore the air raid alerts.

"Even before this operation was carried out, we had intelligence indicating that Russia was preparing another massive strike. And it is very important for all our people not to ignore the air raid alerts. Last night, there were nearly 500 Russian drones, attack drones. Each week, they have been increasing the number of units used per strike. Now, they have also prepared Kalibr missiles launched from naval carriers. We know exactly who we are dealing with. And we will defend ourselves by all means available to us - to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Not for a single second did we want this war," he said.

The President said that Ukraine offered a ceasefire to Russia. However, he said that Russia continues to choose the war, even though the US proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire has been on the table since March 11. He urged international community to pressurise Russia through diplomacy and sanctions.

"We offered the Russians a ceasefire. Since March 11, the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire has been on the table. It was the Russians who chose to continue the war - even under conditions where the entire world is calling for an end to the killing. And pressure is truly needed - pressure on Russia that should bring it back to reality. Pressure through sanctions. Pressure from our forces. Pressure through diplomacy. All of it must work together," he said.

Not for a single second did we want this war. We offered the Russians a ceasefire. Since March 11, the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire has been on the table. It was the Russians who chose to continue the war – even under conditions where the entire world is…— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 1, 2025

According to the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), Ukraine has conducted large-scale drone strikes against several air bases deep inside Russia, destroying multiple combat planes. The operation, named "Spiderweb," comes a day ahead of the peace talks scheduled to be held between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

The operation conducted by Ukraine involved the most ambitious simultaneous strikes on Russian air bases since the war started in 2022. According to an SBU source, over 40 aircraft were known to have been hit, including TU-95 and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers and one of Russia's few remaining A-50 surveillance planes, CNN reported.

According to the SBU, the operation caused an estimated damage of USD 7 billion and targeted 34 per cent of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers at its main air bases.

The airfields targeted included Belaya in Irkutsk, some 4,500 kilometres from Ukraine's border with Russia, and the Dyagilevo base in Ryazan in western Russia, about 520 kilometres from Ukraine. According to the source, the Olenya base near Murmansk in the Arctic Circle was also hit, and the Ivanovo air base was also struck, CNN reported.

Ukrainian operation comes as the two warring nations are set to return to peace negotiations on Monday. The talks, which are set to take place in Istanbul, are facing uncertainty, CNN reported. US President Donald Trump has expressed frustration with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for stalling efforts to advance the peace talks.

Earlier this month, Putin proposed holding "direct talks" in Turkiye, however, he never showed up, despite Zelenskyy expressing willingness to meet. Later, the two nations sent low-level delegations to hold talks.

A framework from the Ukrainian delegation includes key principles for the negotiations that include a full and unconditional ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners, and the release of hostages and return of abducted children, according to CNN report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor