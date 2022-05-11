"Britain would support whatever Sweden decides" says Boris Johnson

Johnson at the joint press conference with Swedish prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, said that Britain would support whatever Sweden decides around possible future Nato membership. "What we are saying emphatically is that in the event of a disaster or the event of an attack upon Sweden, then the UK would come to the assistance of Sweden with whatever Sweden requested" he said.

"I think there’s a separate issue about Nato, which I think Sweden is going to be addressing in the course of the next few days. That’s not for me to comment upon except of course to say that I’m sure the UK will support whatever course of action Sweden decides to embark upon and will be as useful and supportive as we can" he added.