Britain's defence Secretary Ben Wallace resigns from Sunak cabinet

London [UK], August 31 : After Nadine Dorries, another United Kingdom's Ben Wallace resigned from his post as Secretary of State for Defence and said that his support for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his government will continue.

In his letter of resignation, on Wednesday, Wallace said that he stood with the army during thick and thin times. He recalled the incidents from the Wannacry ransomware attack, the 2017 terrorist attacks, the Salisbury Poisonings, Afghanistan, Sudan and Ukraine.

Earlier, Nadine Dorries announced her resignation from the UK House of Commons on Sunday “with immediate effect” while simultaneously attacking Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Wallace, in his resignation letter, also said that in his last 4 years of leadership, he had seen the Armed Forces and their leadership shine through whether it was the evacuation of Kabul, or Covid response, or the Ukraine or Sudan, the professionalism of the British army people has been first class.

"The investment you made in Defence as Chancellor and the continued support you have shown as Prime Minister has been key to enabling the Ministry of Defence to deliver for Britain. I am personally very grateful for your leadership," the former Defence Minister said in the statement.

He further stated, "As I finish my tenure, I can reflect that the Ministry of Defence that I leave is now more modern, better funded and more confident than the organisation I took over in 2019. As well as being active around the world we have also invested in prosperity at home. I am proud that I have secured GCAP, AUKUS, NCF, National shipbuilding and the Defence and Security industrial strategies that will secure thousands of British jobs for our young people many years into the future."

He also said that the Defence Ministry is back on the path to being once again world-class with world-class people. The United Kingdom is respected around the world for the Armed Forces and that respect has only grown more since the war in Ukraine.

"I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where Defence was viewed as a discretionary spend by the Government and savings were achieved by hollowing out. I genuinely believe that over the next decade, the world will get more insecure and more unstable. We both share the belief that now is the time to invest," Wallace said.

"Ever since I joined the Army I have dedicated myself to serving my country. That dedication however comes at a personal toll to me and my family. After much reflection, I have taken the decision to ask that I be allowed to step down. I won my seat in 2005 and after so many years it is time for me to invest in the parts of life that I have neglected, and to explore new opportunities," he added.

