Britain's Gatwick Airport terminal evacuated over security incident

London, Nov 22 A large part of Gatwick Airport, the second busiest in Britain, has been evacuated after a "suspected prohibited item" was discovered, police said on Friday.

"Police were called to the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport at 8:20 am (0820 GMT) on Friday following the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage," said a statement from Sussex Police.

"To ensure the safety of the public, staff and other airport users, a security cordon has been put in place whilst the matter is dealt with," the statement said.

According to Sussex Police, an explosive ordnance disposal team was being sent in "as a precaution."

Footage on social media showed crowds of travellers heading away from the terminal building, Xinhua news agency reported.

The airport said on social media X that the North Terminal was operating normally.

