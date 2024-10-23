British High Commission celebrates King Charles' birthday in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 23 : The British High Commission in India hosted King Charles' birthday party in the national capital on Wednesday.

This gala event was hosted as a tribute to the UK's Head of State, reflecting the enduring ties between the UK and India.

The celebration brought together a diverse group of dignitaries, including representatives from the Government of India, Commonwealth nations, and leaders from various sectors such as diplomacy, arts, education, research, business, and sports, an official press release by the British High Commission stated.

The event aimed to highlight the vibrant business links between the two nations.

This year's festivities showcased a specially curated menu of British Indian cuisine crafted by Chef Vineet Bhatia MBE, the Ambassador for the GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland campaign.

The evening featured music by DJ Lush Lata and interactive displays from some of the UK's leading businesses operating in India, reinforcing the modern partnership between the UK and India.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, remarked, "His Majesty The King has an enduring interest in promoting a modern partnership with India and its people. It is such a privilege to celebrate His Majesty's birthday with friends in India who have been so generous to me since I arrived. I can think of no more interesting country to live in, no better time to be here."

She added, "I also extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone joining the celebration in Delhi; it is the people that make the UK-India partnership come to life and the deep economic connections through companies like HSBC India that make it thrive."

This year's King's Birthday Party was made possible thanks to the support of several prominent sponsors, including HSBC India, Reliance Industries Ltd, OMA living - A Hero Motors Company, The Body Shop, bp, Airbus, BAE Systems, Shell India, British Airways, UK India Business Council, Aston Martin New Delhi, Truefitt & Hill, Diageo India, William Grant and Sons, Beam Suntory, Colliers Cheese, and Fortune Gourmet Specialities, Nimkish Enterprises.

The event not only celebrated the King's birthday but also reinforced the deep-rooted and evolving partnership between the UK and India.

