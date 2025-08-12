British warships arrive in South Korea for Indo-Pacific mission

Seoul, Aug 12 Two British naval vessels have docked in South Korea as part of a regional tour aimed at enhancing security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the British Embassy in Seoul said Tuesday.

The frigate HMS Richmond arrived at a port in the southern city of Busan earlier in the day, while the logistical support ship RFA Tidespring docked in Busan the previous day, according to the Embassy, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Tidespring was built in 2016 by the major South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, now known as Hanwha Ocean.

The visit is part of the Royal Navy's eight-month deployment across the Indo-Pacific, known as Operation Highmast, which is intended to promote maritime security and strengthen defense ties, the embassy said.

Crews plan to take part in various cultural and diplomatic activities during their two-week stay.

The embassy noted that the port call underscores Britain's commitment to deepening defense cooperation with South Korea and enhancing military interoperability.

In addition, the Royal Navy's newest aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales, is scheduled to conduct an aerial capability demonstration in South Korean waters next month, it added.

On Monday, South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun spoke with his British counterpart, David Lammy, on phone, to discuss ways to advance their strategic partnership and other security issues, his office said.

Cho noted that the two countries have actively engaged in high-level exchanges since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung government in June and urged Britain's active support for the new administration's foreign policy, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the ministry.

Additionally, Cho expressed hope for closer cooperation in upgrading their bilateral free trade agreement as well as in the economic and artificial intelligence sectors.

In response, Lammy voiced his expectation that the two sides will closely communicate for the continued development of the bilateral relationship in key areas, including trade, defense and climate change.

The two ministers also exchanged their views on the security of the Korean Peninsula and the situation in Ukraine, and agreed to meet at an early date for in-depth discussions on further strengthening bilateral ties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor