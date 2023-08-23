Britney Spears, Sam Asghari reach agreement on sharing dogs

Los Angeles, Aug 23 Pop singer Britney Spears has reportedly reached an agreement with her estranged husband Sam Asghari over the custody of their dogs, including the one bought as the star's protection pooch.

This follows last week's announcement that Britney and Sam had split after 14 months of wedded bliss.

Last week the Princess of Pop's husband, 39, filed for divorce from the 'Toxic' singer, 41, with the couple said to have parted ways after a "nuclear" argument sparked by unproven cheating rumours, mirror.co.uk reported.

According to reports, Britney is set to keep four of the animals as the couple arrived at an agreement over who cares for which dogs.

Earlier this week, Sam was spotted walking the couple's Doberman, Porsha - the same dog he purchased for Britney's protection two years ago.

It's understood Porsha entered their lives as Sam stood by her side throughout her conservatorship battle before she was freed from it in November 2021.

It was previously reported that Britney is refusing to let her ex "seize custody" of two pooches.

The singer is said to have fears that her estranged husband Sam Asghari will try to get custody of two dogs, with Britney adamant she won't let him.

Now, Sam will only have custody of Porsha full-time after coming to an arrangement with Britney.

It has also been reported that Britney Spears and her estranged husband have "shut down communication".

Amid the reports, the ‘Womanizer’ hitmaker, 41, broke her silence about the split and shared a video of her dancing on Instagram alongside the message: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!”

“In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!. I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!" she continued.

"If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!"

Britney's message comes as sources have claimed that the former couple are "leaving it up to their legal teams to handle everything" and haven't spoken to each another at all.

--IANS

