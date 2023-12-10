Britney Spears taking 'baby steps' with her family because of trust issues

Los Angeles, Dec 10 Pop icon Britney Spears has been reconnecting with her estranged family, but has been taking things slow.

The 42-year-old singer recently had an emotional reunion with her mom Lynne Spears, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Britney looked very happy as she cuddled up to her mum in snaps shared on Instagram. Lynne shared the touching pictures as they celebrated Britney's birthday, with the singer seen hugging her mom on the sofa.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, there are reports that Britney is also planning to reunite with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, with one source claiming they're on speaking terms. However, the source said Britney is taking "baby steps".

Speaking to Page Six, the source said: "It's baby steps. Everyone around Britney is being very careful not to hurt the chances of reconciliation." They also explained that Britney had been speaking to her mum before they reunited on her birthday.”

They added: "For Britney, it’s very hard, it's very sensitive. It would be good for them to have each other in their lives. Trust is the keyword. Britney has a very hard time trusting people.”

The source claimed her trust issues escalated after she was placed under a 13-year-long conservatorship, which gave her father Jamie Spears control over her life.

