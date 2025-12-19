Brown University Shooting Suspect Claudio Nevez Valente Found Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in New Hampshire

The Brown University mass shooting suspect was found dead inside the storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, according to CBS News. Reports suggest that the self-inflicted gunshot injuries on the suspected gunman were found.

The Providence Police held a press conference at Rhode Island in Providence to give details about the incident. Providence Chief of Police Oscar Perez said the video helped them to provide the vehicle registration number, through which they were able to trace the car to a rental company in Massachusetts, which led them to the suspect's real name.

Claudio Neves-Valente, 48, a Portuguese national, identified as a person of interest arrested in connection with Brown University mass shooting that killed 2 students and injured 9.



Authorities link him to MIT professor Nuno Loureiro’s homicide in Brookline, MA. https://t.co/UgqMAse2xxpic.twitter.com/ejr2T64sem — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) December 19, 2025

Perez said the suspect was identified as 48-year-old Claudio Nevez Valente from Portugal, a Brown University student from Portugal, whose last seen in Miami. The chief said Valente died by suicide. Interestingly, it was revealed that the MIT professor who was shot dead was also from Portugal.

Also Read | North Carolina Plane Crash: Retired NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle and Family Among Seven Killed in Statesville Jet Crash.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha says Valente was found dead with a satchel, two firearms, and evidence in a car matched to the scene of the shooting at Brown University in Providence.

The FBI, during the press conference, said that the work remains even if the suspectis found dead. "There are many questions that need to be answered," said FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Ted Docks. The FBI deployed around 500 agents to assist local authorities in the investigation, he said.