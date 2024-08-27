BRP holds seminar to commemorate Akbar Bugti's martyrdom anniversary

Quetta [Pakistan], August 27 : Amid ongoing enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by Pakistani armed forces in Balochistan, the Baloch Republican Party organised a seminar in London to mark the death anniversary of Shaheed Nawab Akbar Bugti.

The Baloch Republican Party, in a post on X, stated, "A seminar was held in London by the Baloch Republican Party to mark the martyrdom anniversary of the father of the nation, Shaheed Nawab Akbar Bugti. Participants paid tribute to his unforgettable struggle for the people of Balochistan. BRP leaders Sher Mohammad Bugti, Mansoor Baloch, Nisar Baloch, along with activists from Free Balochistan Movement, Baloch National Movement, BHRC, and Balochistan Aajoi Zrumbesh, were also present at the event."

Earlier on Monday, Naseem Baloch, Chairperson of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), delivered an address during a gathering of party members on the death anniversary of Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti.

Reflecting on Bugti's life, legacy, and ideals, Baloch emphasized the enduring impact of Bugti's sacrifices and the Baloch nation's responsibility to honour his memory.

He noted that Akbar Khan Bugti was a politically astute leader with profound insight into critical issues. Bugti championed the introduction of Balochi as a primary language of instruction to advance the education of the Baloch people and preserve their language. Additionally, he developed a unified script for Balochi, standardizing the spelling across its diverse dialects.

Shaheed Nawab Akbar Bugti was a prominent leader in the Balochistan movement and played a pivotal role in the Baloch resistance movement. Born into the influential Bugti tribe, which played an important role in the Balochistan region in southwestern Pakistan, Akbar Khan Bugti was killed on August 26, 2006, during a Pakistan armed forces operation aimed at suppressing the Baloch insurgency.

He died in the mountainous terrain of Balochistan, which was the centre of the military operations against his forces.

