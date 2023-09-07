Bruce Springsteen suffers from severe peptic ulcer, postpones tour

Los Angeles, Sep 7 Rockstar Bruce Springsteen is suffering from health concerns, leading him to postpone his ongoing tour due to a bad case of peptic ulcer. All his September performances have been delayed as the singer undergoes treatment.

The news was shared in a statement on the singer’s social media, which noted that his medical advisors advised him to take off the rest of the month to focus on his health, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement. “First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago.

“We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon," the statement further read.

The announcement also comes weeks after the ‘Thunder Road’ singer cancelled two concerts in Philadelphia due to an undisclosed illness.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” he shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) at the time.

The impacted shows include Syracuse, New York, (September 7); Baltimore, Maryland, ( September 9); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, (September 12 and 14); Uncasville, Connecticut, (September 16); Albany, New York, ( September 19); Columbus, Ohio, ( September 21); and Washington, DC, ( September 29), as was stated on his X account.

The tour will presumably resume on November 3 with a gig in Vancouver, with two Los Angeles-area stops at the Kia Forum in early December.

Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their 2023 tour on February 1 in Tampa, Florida. Since then, they have made stops across North America and Europe.

