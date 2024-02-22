Brussels Airlines resuming Israel-Belgium flights

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 22 (ANI/TPS): Brussels Airlines, the flag carrier of Belgium, announced that it is resuming flights to Israel.

The Brussels-Tel Aviv line, which was suspended shortly after the outbreak of war in Gaza, will resume operation on March 24 with three weekly flights.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties. (ANI/TPS)

