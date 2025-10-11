Brutal shooting at Ahmadi worship site in Lahore reveals escalating hatred, state apathy in Pakistan

Lahore [Pakistan], October 11 : In an incident highlighting the persecution of Pakistan's Ahmadiyya community, six volunteer security guards were injured when a gunman opened fire outside the Baitul Mehdi worship place in Chenab Nagar, Chiniot district, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the CCTV footage captured the assailant approaching the gate of the worship site before indiscriminately firing at the guards, all belonging to the Ahmadi community. Despite sustaining bullet injuries, the guards managed to shut the main entrance, preventing further bloodshed. Two policemen stationed nearby retaliated promptly and shot the attacker dead on the spot.

The wounded guards were taken to a local hospital, where four were said to be stable, while two remained in critical condition. The attacker's body has been shifted to a morgue as police begin their investigation.

Condemning the assault, Ahmadiyya spokesperson Aamir Mahmood denounced the growing climate of hate and intolerance, stating that "continuous hate campaigns and incitement against Ahmadis" were fuelling such violent acts. He called on the government to act decisively against hate preachers and to ensure the protection of Ahmadi citizens.

The latest assault once again highlights the vulnerability of Pakistan's Ahmadiyya community, which continues to face discrimination, violence, and systemic exclusion. Human rights observers have long warned that unchecked hate speech and official inaction are emboldening extremists targeting the marginalised group, as reflected in Friday's attack, as reported by Dawn.

Pakistan continues to face global condemnation for its deep-rooted religious intolerance, as highlighted in a recent country update, citing the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). The report denounces Pakistan's systematic persecution of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community and the alarming increase in forced conversions and blasphemy-related violence across the country, as reported by Rabwah Times.

According to Rabwah Times, Pakistan's Penal Code openly discriminates against Ahmadis, barring them from identifying as Muslims or practising their faith publicly. The USCIRF report documented a disturbing surge in violence against Ahmadis in 2025, including the demolition of three Ahmadi mosques in Punjab within a span of ten days in February.

In April, a mob of over 400 attacked another Ahmadi mosque and brutally lynched Laeeq Cheema, an Ahmadi activist who had been documenting previous assaults. Police later arrested 13 individuals linked to the killing. In Karachi, two Ahmadi men were attacked inside a courtroom in March, leading to the death of one, Tahir Mahmood.

In another tragic case, an Ahmadi named Sheikh Mahmood was gunned down in Sargodha after receiving repeated death threats. The report further revealed how authorities in Punjab excluded Ahmadis from property auctions and even registered cases against 42 members for praying in a private home. During Eid, courts ordered police to stop Ahmadis from congregating, resulting in the arrest of 22 worshippers in Sialkot.

