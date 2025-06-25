BSF arrests smuggler along India-Bangladesh border, seizes gold valued at Rs 2.43 crore

Kolkata, June 25 The Border Security Force (BSF), have arrested an Indian smuggler and seized more than 2.4 kg gold, valued at about Rs 2.43 crore, from his possession along the India-Bangladesh Border in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, officials said.

The gold was being smuggled on Tuesday from Bangladesh to India through the Lakshmipur village, which is close to the zero line border.

Troops of the 67th Battalion of the BSF, posted at the Lakshmipur Border Outpost (BOP), had received an intelligence input regarding the smuggling of gold through their area of responsibility.

"Acting on this information, all patrol parties and check posts of the concerned BOP were put on high alert. Around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, a motorcycle was spotted approaching from the direction of Lakshmipur village in a suspicious manner. The motorcycle was stopped for inspection. Observing the rider's suspicious behaviour, the jawans conducted a thorough search and found two packets wrapped with plastic tape, hidden under the seat cover. There was one gold bar and 16 gold biscuits inside the packets. The motorcycle and the smuggler were immediately taken into custody," a BSF South Bengal Frontier spokesperson said.

The weight of the gold was 2.451 kg and its estimated market value is Rs 2,42,94,960, the official said.

The seized gold has been handed over to the concerned department for further legal processing.

"During preliminary questioning, the smuggler revealed that he had received the gold from a person in Lakshmipur village and was on his way to deliver it to an unknown individual at the Bongaon bus stand via Boyra village. He was promised a payment of Rs 1,000 per kg after the delivery," the official added.

N.K. Pandey, Director Inspector General (DIG), BSF South Bengal Frontier, commended the efforts of the alert jawans.

The BSF jawans are fully capable, vigilant, and dedicated to preventing illegal activities such as smuggling along the border, he said.

The DIG also urged border residents to report any information related to gold smuggling to the BSF's 'Seema Sathi' helpline at 14419.

"They (border residents) can also send a text or voice message on WhatsApp to 9903472227. Those who send in credible information would be rewarded appropriately and their identities would also remain confidential," he added.

