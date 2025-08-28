BSF–BGB border talks end in Dhaka with pledge to ensure peace along 4,096 km-long frontier

Dhaka, Aug 28 The 56th Director General (DG)-level border conference between Border Security Force (BSF) of India and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) concluded in Dhaka on Thursday, with both sides signing a Joint Record of Discussions (JRD) and pledging stronger cooperation to ensure peace and stability along the 4,096 km-long frontier.

The four-day meeting from August 25–28 was led by DG BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, heading a 21-member delegation including senior officials from multiple ministries and agencies.

The Indian side was led by DG BSF Daljit Singh Chaudhary, accompanied by a 11-member team, including officials from the Ministries of Home and External Affairs and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

During the talks, the BGB vowed to prevent violent incidents on the border through heightened night patrols, joint awareness drives and socio-economic initiatives in vulnerable areas. Both sides agreed to work towards reducing border killings to zero.

Both delegations reaffirmed the importance of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) to combat smuggling of narcotics, arms, gold, fake currency, and contraband. They committed to real-time intelligence sharing and enhanced vigilance.

The two sides also resolved to strengthen measures against cross-border crimes such as illegal intrusion, human trafficking and tampering with border pillars.

According to a statement released by the Border Guard Bangladesh, other key issues included: refraining from development activities within 150 yards of the zero line without prior consent; facilitating riverbank protection works approved by the Joint Rivers Commission; addressing concerns over the ‘Connected Bangladesh’ optical fiber project through the Tin Bigha Corridor; and preventing airspace violations by sharing flight information. Both sides also renewed their “Zero Tolerance” policy against armed insurgent groups and agreed to discourage hostile media propaganda that could create border tensions.

Expressing satisfaction over the outcomes, both Director Generals reaffirmed their resolve to work jointly to maintain the sanctity of the international border and ensure long-term peace and stability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor