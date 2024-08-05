BSF issues high alert on Bangladesh-India border, security increased

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 5 : In light of the current law and order situation in Bangladesh, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has put the India-Bangladesh border on high alert for two days starting Monday.

BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary reached Kolkata today to keep close watch and monitor the developments.

Bangladesh Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman said that there is no need for an impostion of a curfew or any emergency in the country and that they will find a solution to crisis by tonight.

Meanwhile, an interim government will run the country, he said.

A senior BSF officer has confirmed that in the wake of developments in Bangladesh a high alert has been issued to BSF frontiers at the India-Bangladesh border and personnel at North and South Bengal Frontiers have been instructed to intensify patrolling.

Another BSF officer confirmed that "Ops alert" exercise was already underway to ensure effective border domination and management. Since July 18, the BSF has facilitated the entry of Indian students.

Security along the Indo-Bangladesh border has been increased to ensure that any infiltration/or illegal entry of any national is thwarted, added the officer.

Earlier today, local media in Bangladesh reported that Sheikh Hasina had left Dhaka in a military chopper amid violence across the country.

Media outlet ProthomAlo said that Hasina's military chopper, took off from her Bangabhaban the official residence of the Bangladesh president with her at 2:30pm (local time) today.

Protesters forced open the gates of Gono Bhaban and entered the premises of the prime minister's residence around 3 pm today, The Daily Star reported.

Thousands of people joined the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement's "March to Dhaka" programme at the Mirpur 10 roundabout and moved towards Farmgate.

Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman in a televised address today said that Hasina has resigned from her position and an interim government will run Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Army Chief said the political transition is underway and all "murders will be judged." He also called on the people of the country to trust the Army while appealing for an immediate stop of the violence in the country.

"Maintain peace and order in the country. You trust me, let's work together. Please help. I won't get anything by fighting. Avoid conflict. We have built a beautiful country together," the Army Chief said.

